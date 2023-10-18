While watching season three, episode seven of Apple TV+’s hit program The Morning Show, fans would be forgiven for doing a double take at Jennifer Aniston’s dress in one particular scene.

In the episode, Alex (played by Aniston) and Chris (played by Nicole Beharie) attend a party thrown by Valentino and the brand’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Aniston, 54, makes her appearance in an elegant one-shoulder black dress featuring a dramatic thigh slit.

The scene caused some viewers to pause their screens. Hadn’t they seen that dress somewhere before? They would be correct. It turns out, the dress is an exact replica of the Valentino gown that Aniston wore to the Golden Globes in 2010.

In an interview with People published on Wednesday, October 18, one of the show’s costume designers, Debra Mcguire, explained the reason behind the decision.

“It’s interesting — I had brought several dresses in, and while we were having the fitting, [Aniston] was like, ‘You know what I want to wear? I want to wear the dress that I wore to the Golden Globes. I think it was in 2010 that Valentino designed for me. I want that dress,'” she said.

“So we went to Pierpaolo to see if that was possible, if they would make that for her,” Maguire continued. “And they did. That’s really what she wanted to wear. It’s very Jen. It’s very Alex. It’s very everything. It’s very Valentino.”

McGuire is no stranger to working with Aniston. The pair first met on the set of Friends where McGuire worked as a costume designer. They have since worked together on several other projects including the movies Murder Mystery and Wanderlust.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that was published on September 14, McGuire opened up about their professional relationship. “There’s just this flow to it that doesn’t exist with other actors,” she said, adding, “Jennifer is quite exceptional in that she knows exactly what works. I trust her instincts in a way that I [don’t] with any other actor. Just look at her personal decisions she’s made in terms of her red-carpet looks – she’s never had a mistake.”

Although the 2010 Golden Globes wasn’t the first time Aniston had worn Valentino on the red carpet (think of the dramatic strapless red gown she wore to the Academy Awards in 2013) it is her favorite.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal that was published on August 23, Anniston was asked which red carpet she wishes she could rewear. Her reply? “Valentino 2010, Golden Globes. I loved it.”