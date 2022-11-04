Jennifer Aniston is sharing her secrets! The actress revealed her curly hair routine — and it’s surprisingly simple.

The Friends alum, 53, posted an Instagram Reel on Wednesday, November 2, during which she demonstrated how to use products from her haircare line, LolaVie.

In the video, a freshly showered Aniston applied a few drops of the label’s lightweight hair oil to her hand before scrunching the liquid into her blonde tresses. After using the technique throughout her crown, the Emmy winner whipped her head back and forth to let the product work its magic. Following a final few fluffs, Aniston’s mane was bouncy, coily and full.

“Air dry and a little bit of @Lolavie,” the Murder Mystery actress captioned the social media clip. Her famous friends praised her tutorial in the comments section. “You beauty, you!! Loving your Lolavie products,” Rita Wilson wrote. Michelle Pfeiffer gushed: “LOVE!!” Influencer Hannah Stocking added: “The best hair products of all time.”

Aniston launched LolaVie in September 2021 after half a decade of work. In a 2021 interview with Allure, she shared, “We’ve been in development for almost five years. I had been involved in another hair company years ago, and that’s where I got the bug of getting to go behind the scenes.”

The California native oversaw everything from “product development to marketing to creative direction ”and “has been the driving force behind the brand. She has spent countless hours making sure formulations live up to her standards,” the website states.

In addition to hair oil, the line offers shampoo, conditioner, a detangler and more — all for under $40.

Aniston’s decision to debut a beauty line is no surprise considering she has provided hair inspiration for years. During her time on Friends, her face-framing layered haircut was so loved by viewers that fans would request it at their local hair salons, dubbing it “The Rachel.” The look was the most desired style in the ’90s and is still trendy today.

Despite the hairdo’s popularity, Aniston was not a fan of it. In May 2015, the Switch actress told Glamour Magazine that the hair era was “cringey.”

“Looking back, honestly, even during that time — I couldn’t do it on my own,” Aniston said, adding that she needed her hairstylist “attached to [her] hip” to create the look.