Out of office! Jennifer Aniston fully embraced island life while on vacation with pals Jason Bateman, Amanda Anka and Rebecca Wright.

The 53-year-old actress showed off her killer bikini body via Instagram, captioning a series of snaps, “Take us back 🙏🏼,” on Monday, August 15.

Aniston glowed in all of the photos, most of which revealed her tan and toned physique. In one snap, the Friends alum lounged on a beach chair by the ocean wearing a black, triangle bikini top and salmon-colored bottoms.

In a second picture, the Emmy winner threw on a blue dress, sunglasses and sandals as she posed alongside Bateman’s wife, Anka. The women carried matching satchels and Aniston opted to keep her hair natural, sporting beachy waves.

The Morning Show star also gave fans a glimpse at the tropical getaway with a video of the white sand beaches and clear blue water.

The Along Came Polly actress has been vocal over the years about how she stays in shape, telling Yahoo! Food in June 2019 that her “general philosophy is to eat healthy.”

Aniston — who was previously the Smartwater spokesperson before becoming Vital Proteins’ CCO in 2020 — has a simple regiment she follows.

“It’s pretty clear: Eat as much organic fruits and veggies as you can, keep sugar low, drink tons and tons of water and get good sleep,” she told the outlet. “I’m good at keeping my starches to a minimum. I don’t like ‘white’ foods, and I’ll always cut back on some breads if I’m trying to slim down for something special. But I don’t give myself any rules anymore.”

Two years later, the Cake star told InStyle that she doesn’t let anything get in her way of moving daily.

“I had an injury last fall and I was only able to do Pilates, which I absolutely love. But I was missing that kind of sweat when you just go for it,” Aniston explained during the magazine’s September 2021 issue. “I’m going back to my 15-15-15, which is a 15-minute spin, elliptical, run. And then just old school: I can chase myself around a gym. I need some kind of movement, even if it’s just 10 minutes a day on a trampoline.”

