Jennifer Aniston Has a New Role in the Wellness World

Killing it! Jennifer Aniston has a new role with Vital Proteins and it’s the perfect gig for her.

On Wednesday, November 18, the 51-year-old announced that she is the new chief creative officer for Vital Proteins, as well as the star of its newest campaign.

“I’m so excited to (finally) announce that I’m joining @vitalproteins as the Chief Creative Officer,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Years ago I started using Vital Proteins regularly… so when the opportunity presented itself to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, I jumped on it 🏃🏼‍♀️. I’ve always been an advocate for finding wellness from the inside out — and I’m so happy to share the importance of collagen.”

The Friends alum has been using the brand’s products for years, to achieve glowing skin from the inside out. Since incorporating it into her daily routine back in 2016, the actress has been vocal about her love of the brand’s best-selling Collagen Peptides. So needless to say, this partnership was basically inevitable.

“Collagen is the glue that holds everything together,” Aniston said in a statement from the company. “I’ve always been an advocate for nourishing your wellness from within, which is why I started using Vital Proteins so many years ago.”

Vital Proteins will be launching a new campaign featuring the Emmy winner come December, showcasing how Aniston integrates wellness and the products into her day-to-day life.

“We’re really excited to welcome Jen and her valued perspective to the Vital team,” the brand founder, Kurt Seidensticker, said. “We’ve all watched Jen live a life that prioritizes wellness from the inside-out, which she attributes in part to her belief in Vital Proteins, making this partnership so unique and, more importantly, authentic. We are teaming up together to inspire the world to live healthy, and more vibrant lives.”

