Jennifer Garner Reacts to Harry Jowsey in 13 Going on 30 Dress

Jennifer Garner thinks Harry Jowsey “slayed” his recreation of her 13 Going on 30 character.

The actress, 51, teamed up with the Dancing with the Stars alum, 29, for a stroll down memory lane while promoting her new Netflix movie, Family Switch. For his interview with Garner, Jowsey surprised the star by donning the iconic multicolored dress she wore as Jenna Rink in the 2004 romantic comedy.

“Oh my gosh, you even have the butterfly,” Garner exclaimed after Jowsey’s big reveal, referencing the butterfly-shaped necklace. “Are you wearing Spanx?”

When Jowsey said that he didn’t know what Spanx are, Garner replied, “You don’t even have to.”

Related: Romantic Comedies Inspired by Shakespearean Works: ’10 Things I Hate About You,’... All the world’s a stage — and the perfect inspiration for a romantic comedy plot line! Many beloved romance-focused movies have taken inspiration from the Bard himself: William Shakespeare. 10 Things I Hate About You, the 1999 cult classic that starred the likes of Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger, was initially inspired by Shakespeare’s The Taming […]

In the clip, shared to Jowsey’s Instagram on Wednesday, December 6, the pair discussed the actress’ fashion sense and how it’s evolved over the years. When Jowsey asked if Garner would rather dress as a teenager in 2023 or in the 1980s, Garner said, “I think the ‘80s. I want neon.”

“I didn’t really do it when I was a teen in the 80s,” she explained. “I didn’t really take advantage. So now I wanna go back and have like big sleeves.”

Jowsey ended the interview by asking Garner who between them wore her 13 Going on 30 dress best. “You, without a doubt,” the actress said. “You slay. You’re killing it. Nobody has ever worn this better than you.”

Garner’s new movie Family Switch — a holiday-themed body-swap comedy — is reminiscent of the premise of 13 Going on 30.

Last month, the actress shared what happened to the actual Versace dress she wore in 13 Going on 30. On the Wednesday, November 29, episode of The View, Garner revealed that the frock “ended up in a warehouse with other clothes from the movie” after filming wrapped.

“Well, first of all, you’re not supposed to keep your clothes,” she continued. “I’m a goody-two-shoes so I [didn’t]. Also, who had any idea that that movie was gonna be more than just something that came and went?”

Upon it’s release, 13 Going on 30 quickly became one of the most beloved rom-coms of the early 2000s. In the film, which also stars Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer, Garner plays Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who finds herself in the body of her 30-year-old self after making a birthday wish. In a now-iconic scene, Jenna dons a multicolored dress and a smattering of youthful accessories to attend a work event, where she ends up leading the crowd in a dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

Related: See Jennifer Garner's Fashion Evolution On and Off the Red Carpet: Photos America’s sweetheart! Ever since Jennifer Garner burst onto the small screen more than two decades ago, she’s been slaying every fashion look she serves. The 13 Going on 30 star first stole our hearts in 2001 when the hit show Alias premiered. Garner played Sydney Bristow, an undercover spy for the CIA, in the thriller […]

The brightly colored frock continues to make an impact and be recreated by celebrities and fans alike. During a November 2021 episode of The Voice, Ariana Grande famously revived a version of the look. Designer Donatella Versace shared a photo of the singer in the dress, along with the caption, “My gorgeous girl.”

Garner was also thrilled with the recreation. She gushed about Grande’s look, telling People at the time, “What a dear sweet person, she is. A beauty. She looks so beautiful in the dress.”