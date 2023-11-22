Jennifer Lawrence perfectly mixed a summery garment with autumn trends.

Lawrence, 33, wearing a chic and cozy outfit while roaming the streets of New York City on Wednesday, November 22. For the West Village outing, she rocked a pastel yellow turtleneck sweater tucked into a pair of white pants. She layered with a brown coat and accessorized with neutral sneakers, a black leather belt finished with gold hardware, a matching purse and oversized tortoise shell sunglasses.

For glam, Lawrence parted her honey blonde locks down the middle and wore them in a loose side braid. She topped the look off with a soft lip color.

This isn’t the first fabulous fall fit Lawrence has pulled off. Earlier this week, at the Saks x Dior Holiday window unveiling, she slayed in a white collared shirt, a frilly maxi skirt and suede black boots. She topped the look off with a black double-breasted coat, diamond stud earrings, a black headband and a silver bracelet.

Her makeup featured a natural base, rosy cheeks and a soft contour. She made the look even more fierce with filled-in and feathered eyebrows, brown eyeshadow blended into her crease, black eyeliner, long lashes and pink lips.

While introducing Dior’s holiday campaign, the Carousel of Dreams, her belt popped open and fell off her outfit.

“That was so loud!” Lawrence exclaimed, via WWD’s Instagram page, while concealing her face. “My belt just popped off!”

Friends and fans were quick to laugh with Lawrence in the comments section. Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn wrote, “She is everything,” alongside a laughing emoji and heart emoji. Influencer Tezza Barton added, “Epic,” while a fan quipped, “I love her she’s so funny.”

After taking a moment to collect herself, she continued her speech: “Thank you to Dior and Saks, I’ve had the honor of being a part of the Dior family for quite some time now and looking around, this feels like the perfect place to celebrate the holidays.” She gushed over the light show, “This is so exciting!”

Lawrence has been an ambassador for the French fashion house since 2012. She’s modeled in a number of Dior’s shoots, including an accessory line in 2013, as well as a beauty campaign in 2015 to promote the Addict Lipstick.

Since working with stylist Jamie Mizrahi, Lawrence has elevated her wardrobe to include timeless items, flattering silhouettes, pops of color and more.