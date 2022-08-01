They’re just like Us! Jennifer Lawrence hilariously met her fashion twin while on a walk in New York City.

On Sunday, July 31, the Don’t Look Up star, 31, was strolling with a friend when she ran into a woman rocking the same, khaki-colored maxi dress. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Lawrence is seen looking shocked as she notices the woman wearing her exact frock. In another image, the woman bursts into laugher when she sees the movie star.

It’s no surprise that the dress is a hot commodity. The look is perfect for summer as it features spaghetti straps and a flowy silhouette. Lawrence paired her look with sandals and a matching tote. For her part, the woman rocked a sage-colored bag and beige clogs.

This wouldn’t be the first time the actress sported the number. On Friday, July 29, Lawrence was seen in the look, this time pairing it with a plaid bucket hat and a Dior Saddle bag.

The Hunger Games star has been keeping a relatively low profile since welcoming her first child with husband Cooke Maroney earlier this year.

While not much is known about the little one, Ellen DeGeneres subtly announced in May that Lawrence and Maroney, 37, are the proud parents of a “really cute” baby boy.

The Kentucky native called in to The Ellen DeGeneres Show during the May 23 episode to celebrate the final season of the 64-year-old comedian’s long-running talk show. “People don’t know this, but I used to live in the house that you live in now when I started the show 20 years ago,” the Finding Dory star said, reflecting on her two decades on the air. “Now I live next door to you, and I’m looking at you living in my house with a brand-new baby.”

DeGeneres went on to gush over seeing Lawrence grow into her new role as a mother, adding, “By the way, I do hear you sometimes talking to him. … I can hear you go, ‘I know!’ It’s so sweet.”

The Silver Linings Playbook star and Maroney tied the knot in October 2019 after one year of dating. News broke in February that Lawrence gave birth to the pair’s first child, five months after her pregnancy made headlines.

