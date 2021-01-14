The 1 JLo Beauty Product Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Fight Over

All kinds of couple #goals! Jennifer Lopez said there’s one JLo Beauty product in particular that Alex Rodriguez really loves.

“[Alex] tries everything,” the 51-year-old says in her Elle February 2021 cover story. “We did the mask together on the first night, and I filmed myself and it was just life-changing. I was like, ‘My God, I feel like I have a baby face!’”

She continued, “He loves it and now we’re always fighting for the mask since they’re not in full production. [These products] are for anybody who has skin, which is everyone.”

The goodies she’s referring to are the skincare must-haves from her JLo Beauty line, and at this rate, anyone can shop the mask. On January 1, the multihyphenate talent launched the collection on and on Thursday, January 14, they dropped at Sephora.

That Limitless Glow — a.k.a. the sheet mask in question — is soaked in the JLo Glow serum to deliver an immediate boost of anti-aging radiance.

The Hustlers star has always been interested in skincare. “I’ve tried everything from the cheap products at the drugstore to the most expensive stuff,” she told Elle. “And some of these masks can run you $50 to $200, okay? They are expensive. My kids are, like, trying to put it on, and I’m like, ‘Don’t touch that mask, that’s too expensive to play around with.’”

That’s why it was important to her to make an accessible but effective collection that everyone can enjoy. “You want to know how I got my skin, how I look this way? This is how,” she says in a statement from the brand back in December. “This is how I live my life and it’s pretty simple.”

She continued, “I want people to know that this is deeply meaningful for me, that it’s personal. I’ve made my own life better by making it more beautiful, by making it more simple. And now I want to share what I’ve learned with women everywhere.”

In fact, she told Elle that she sent back the serum many times until it was perfect. “I sent it back, like, 26 times over two years,” she explained. “They were ready to strangle me, but I was like, ‘No, it has to have an instant effect, so that when you put it on, it tightens and you get a glow, and right away your skin feels better and looks more beautiful.’ You have this gorgeous glow, but then, over time, it also makes your skin healthier if you use it regularly.” Sign Us up!

You can shop the serum, face mask and other skincare goodies at jlobeauty.com and Sephora starting today.

