Jennifer Lopez is covering up her tattoo dedicated to estranged husband Ben Affleck.

Lopez, 55, stepped out at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, September 6, in a floor-length silver mirror embroidered Tamara Ralph gown. The dress was tied together with black velvet bows, revealing both of her sides. She paired the red carpet look with metallic platform heels, a Judith Leiber clutch and Hassanzadeh diamonds.

While baring it all for the premiere of her upcoming film Unstoppable, Lopez’s tattoo on her left rib cage was noticeably missing. (Affleck, 52, serves as producer on the movie but was absent from TIFF.)

Lopez previously had an infinity sign that featured her name, “Jennifer,” and her then-husband’s name, “Ben,” on both sides of the design. The ink had an arrow through the middle.

Lopez and Affleck got the matching tattoos in February 2023 while they celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple.

“Commitment ♾️,” Lopez wrote via Instagram at the time. “Happy Valentine’s Day my love 🤍 (Look for more deets on VDay coming #OnTheJLo soon…) #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisISMeNow.”

While sharing snaps of her new ink, Lopez also uploaded a pic that appeared to be Affleck’s art. The tattoo included two arrows crossing over each other with the letters “J” and “B” seemingly representing “Jennifer” and “Ben.”

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas July 2022 before holding a separate ceremony the following month at Affleck’s Georgia estate. On the two year anniversary of their second wedding, Us Weekly confirmed that Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck.

“The timing of the divorce was a big f–k you to Ben,” a Hollywood insider exclusively told Us following the split news.

Despite the August filing, Lopez listed their date of separation as April 26. The filing came after months of speculation that Lopez and Affleck’s marriage was on the rocks.

Us confirmed in May that Affleck moved out of their shared Los Angeles home, which was listed for sale in July. That same month, neither Lopez nor Affleck publicly acknowledged the anniversary of their first wedding.

A source exclusively told Us at the time that Lopez and Affleck were “doing their own thing” while working through a potential reconciliation. “Jennifer suggested they just take time to figure it out,” the insider explained, noting that Lopez and Affleck were “living separate lives” at the time.

Lopez and Affleck met on the set of Gigli in 2002 and got engaged later that year. They called off their wedding in 2003 and separated the following year.

After parting ways, Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. The exes share three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. Lopez, for her part, wed Marc Anthony in 2004 before splitting in 2014. They share 16-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021, with her confirming their engagement the following year.