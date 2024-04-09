If anyone can make distressed baggy jeans look sophisticated, it’s Jennifer Lopez.

The 54-year-old singer was photographed out and about in New York City on Sunday, April 7, in a pair of oversized faded jeans by Acne Studios, which retail for $630. She elevated the casual pair of pants with a form-fitting navy turtleneck top by Intimissimi.

Lopez accessorized the low-key outfit with a navy wool coat, a Chanel turquoise purse and matching turquoise heels. She topped the look off with a pair of oversized sunglasses, gold earrings and dark red lipstick. Lopez added an extra layer of sophistication to her ensemble by wearing her hair up in a slicked back bun.

This is not the only time the “On The Floor” singer has been spotted wearing baggy jeans in recent weeks. Just one day prior, on Saturday, April 6, she was photographed in New York City wearing a pair of faded loose-fitting flare jeans by Gucci. She dressed them up with a cropped brown Herringbone blazer, platform heels, gold earrings, and Hermès Birkin bag and a slicked-back bun.

In March, Lopez wore a pair of dark baggy jeans to a Lakers game in Los Angeles with husband Ben Affleck. There, she elevated relaxed pants with a cropped cream jacket, sparkly silver boots, hoop earrings and sunglasses.

As far as Lopez is concerned, when it comes to styling a casual item like baggy jeans with more elevated pieces, there are no rules.

“I would wear the crystal platforms with jeans as easily as with my Grammy Awards dress,” she told InStyle in March 2023. “I have always believed, especially in today’s fashion scene, that there are no rules. Style them as you like! What feels right to you is what you will look and feel best in!”