Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are showing off their street looks amid their family’s spring break trip in New York City.

Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, were spotted out and about in the Big Apple on Friday, March 29, strolling down the sidewalk side by side.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer opted for a sleek NYC-inspired ensemble, donning a gray three-quarter trench coat cinched at the waist. Lopez paired the cold weather staple with tall black boots, black aviator sunglasses and what appeared to be a black leather bag, keeping her glam simple with a nude lip and her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

For his spring break look, Affleck donned dark jeans, a black sweater and matching peacoat, adding a pair of patterned Nikes and a black briefcase to complete his dressy casual getup.

Related: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together nearly 20 years after their romance first took the world by storm. The pair first connected in 2002 on the set of the ill-fated Gigli. The movie […]

Both Lopez and Affleck appeared to be carrying computers.

Though Lopez’s twins Max and Emme, 16, were not pictured during the couple’s outing, the Hustlers actress shared a sweet Instagram snap of herself, Emme and a family friend grabbing ice cream together in the city on Thursday, March 28.

The family’s getaway comes about one month after Lopez took her kids to Japan for their 16th birthday in February. The Grammy Award nominee shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2014.

It is unclear if Affleck’s children – daughters Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, and son Samuel, 11, all of whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner – joined them on vacation. Garner, 51, and Affleck wed in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2018.

Related: A Look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Best Couple Style Moments Through the... Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck both have a keen eye for fashion, and luckily for Us, that means endless couple style moments. Following their Las Vegas wedding in July 2022, the singer and movie star celebrated their love in Paris, stepping out in a number of eye-catching looks. Showcasing her easy, breezy European fashion, Lopez […]

Lopez and Affleck’s relationship began in 2002 after meeting on the set of their romantic comedy, Gigli. The pair were together for nearly two years before calling off their engagement in 2004.

The couple rekindled their romance in 2021 after Lopez split from Alex Rodriguez. In May of that year, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair were excited to give their romance another go.

“Jen and Ben are both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes,” the insider dished. “They are full-on dating and very happy together.”

The following April, Lopez confirmed Affleck popped the question again, sharing the exciting news in her “On the JLo” newsletter.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she wrote. “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES.”

Related: Jennifer Lopez's Dating History: A Timeline of Her Famous Relationships As the superstar announces her split with Marc Anthony, look back on her previous relationships with stars like Diddy and Ben Affleck

The couple tied the knot in a small ceremony at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas in July 2022, Us confirmed. They later wed again in August that year at Affleck’s Georgia estate.