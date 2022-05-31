Bikini season! Summer may not have officially started, but Jennifer Lopez is already bringing the heat, serving up sexy poolside inspiration in a black bikini.

Snapping up in her backyard, the “I’m Real” singer, 52, posted a slideshow of swimsuit photos to Instagram on Tuesday, May 31. “Summer mode: activated,” Lopez captioned the post. In the images, the Marry Me star looks as fit as ever in a tiny, triangle bikini, which she styled with a pair of trendy beige sandal heels from her collection JLo Jennifer Lopez. Lopez accessorized with her signature oversized sunglasses and minimal jewelry. The hitmaker finalized the look with a butterfly-adorned duster and wore her hair in loose, beach waves.

It’s clear Lopez is here for the warm weather as the bikini shoot comes after the “Get Right” crooner shared a plethora of summer-ready looks on social media. For Memorial Day, the Grammy nominee shared a different set of backyard photos, this time the artist was photographed in a blue and red tunic dress and puffy sandals. “#HappyMemorialDay! Join me today in honoring all the service women and men who served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” Lopez wrote alongside the stylish snaps posted on Monday, May 30.

On Sunday, May 29, Lopez showed off her “BBQ-Chic” style in an additional Instagram photo. For the day, the Hustlers actress rocked a patchwork maxi dress that featured a crisscross halter neckline. As for footwear, Lopez opted for a chunky sandal heel.

Flowy dresses are a favorite of Lopez’s as she got dolled up in a green, cutout number for a closet photo carousel posted on Friday, May 27. “Getting my outfits together for the weekend,” the True Love author captioned the image, which shows other colorful selections, including dresses, hats and shoes in the background.

When she’s not slaying on Instagram, or balancing motherhood and her bustling career, Lopez is focusing on her upcoming wedding to Ben Affleck. A source recently revealed to Us Weekly that Lopez is looking to say “I do” sooner rather than later.

“Jennifer will tell you she’s not in a rush to get married, but her friends think otherwise,” an insider shared. “The truth is that if Ben wanted to push this forward as early as this summer, she’d be totally down with that.”

The insider added that the Selena star “wants the formalities out of the way so they can start their journey as man and wife sooner rather than later,” and she intends to have a big wedding.

Lopez and Affleck, 49, met in 2002 on the set of their film Gigli. Affleck proposed the following November; however, the costars canceled their nuptials due to “excessive media attention” just days before their wedding was supposed to take place in September 2003. By January 2004, they had officially broken up.

Lopez, who shares 14-year-old twins Emma and Maximillian with ex Marc Anthony, and Affleck, who is dad to three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10 — reconnected in 2021. Lopez announced their engagement in April.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!