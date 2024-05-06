Jennifer Lopez remained pretty tight-lipped about her 2024 Met Gala dress, but there was one aspect of her ensemble she was open to reveal.

After Good Morning America’s Lara Spencer asked whether Lopez, 54, will “be able to walk” in her look, she replied, “Barely, ever. The Met Gala looks are not about comfort.”

When pressed for details about her outfit, Lopez played coy. “You’ll have to tune in to see,” she said during her Monday, May 6, GMA appearance. “But it’s exciting, it’s exciting. It’s a fun night for sure for fashion.”

Lopez noted that she was “really honored” to be asked to co-host Monday’s gala alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. “Anna was gracious enough to ask me and we’re going to have a good time,” Lopez said.

Lopez noted it’s “always a nice time there,” saying, “It’s such an interesting mix of artists and business people. It’s not just music or film, it’s everybody — fashion, film, music, business — and you get to have some really interesting interactions. And looks!”

Lopez has made several appearances at the Met Gala in years past. Less than a month before this year’s event, Lopez teased that she was still deciding what to wear for the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme.

“I have a few different sketches, I’m still deciding,” she said on Vogue’s official Instagram account in April. “I’m also one of those people who chooses at the last minute. I like choices.”

Lopez noted that she’d make a final decision on how she wants to channel the “Garden of Time” dress code closer to the date.

Hours before the evening was set to begin, Wintour, 74, offered a public apology to those who were puzzled by the theme.

“This exhibition broke my cardinal rule,” Wintour said in an interview with Today’s Jenna Bush Hager on Monday. “When we came up with the title ‘Sleeping Beauties,’ it’s wonderful and poetic and romantic, but actually, it could be many, many things.”

What Is the Most Outrageous Met Gala Look of All Time?

Wintour revealed that she asked for dress code advice from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute curator, Andrew Bolton.

“I said, ‘What are we gonna say to people to wear to this night?’ And he said, ‘Well, what about ‘Garden of Time?’” she said. “So, I fear that we’ve unleashed a lot of confusion out there, and for which I deeply apologize.”