Jennifer Love Hewitt is dancing into her 45th year.

The actress celebrated her birthday in a pair of jewel-covered pajamas as she rocked out to Taylor Swift’s “Bejeweled.” In a clip shared via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 21, Hewitt recorded herself bobbing her head and jumping up and down while singing the lyrics. She rocked a fresh face for the occasion and accessorized with layered gold necklaces.

“Birthday dance! And bejeweled pajamas! Let’s make 45 shimmer,” she wrote over the video.

In addition to her dance party, Hewitt reposted a number of well wishes from her friends and family — who all praised her for being a “gem.” She also shared a glimpse of how she spent the day, which included getting lunch and coming home to her house decorated with balloons and flowers.

Later on Wednesday, Hewitt posted a lengthy message about gratitude along with a selfie that showed off her soft birthday glam.

“Today I am 45,” she began. “I love my kids. Husband. Brother. My best friend. All my family. My magical friends. Coworkers. And all who have allowed me to do my dream job since I was 10 years old. I love horoscopes, manifesting, prayers, affirmations and the universe. Ice cream/soft serve, coffee and anything holidays related is my joy. Kindness, love, empathy, and making magic for others is my vibe. I am flawed, sometimes hard on myself and a total work in progress. I will never stop missing my mother. I have so much I want to do and I plan on making it all happen. I cry a lot but I also feel a lot and I’m grateful for that. Today has felt better than maybe I even deserve. It has been simple, fun and so abundant in little ways that truly mean so much to me.”

She added, “I am truly ready to crush 45 and so happy for all the great memories this year will make. Thank you for being here and I send love to all.”

Hewitt previously reflected on her life in December 2023, sharing she had gone “through a lot” that year.

“This year I went thru [sic] a lot no one knew about,” Hewitt wrote via Instagram. “And was grateful for that privacy. I had the greatest time being a mommy at home with my kids.”

“Was forced to have more faith than normal,” she continued. “Learned to love working out as a gain for my mental health. Took chances on myself and my bigger dreams. Sat deeper in grief and was able to let more go. Felt my mom around us and saw signs that she was.” (Hewitt’s mother, Patricia, died from cancer in 2012.)