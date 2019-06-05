Jessica Chastain has already proven she’s a master of style on the red carpet and a master of change on screen. On Tuesday, June 4, the actress combined both — all with a simple wrist cast she managed to make work as a chic accessory at the world premiere of Dark Phoenix at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The star — who plays mysterious, ethereal Vuk in the latest, and last, X-Men franchise flick — graced the carpet of the movie’s world premiere in a white pantsuit that featured a dramatic, asymmetrical top that resembled a high-slit gown. Her accessories: white platform heels, crystal-embellished hoop earrings, deep maroon lipstick, her signature red hair and, of course, that black cast on her right arm.

Chastain, 42, underwent wrist surgery days earlier on May 31. In a Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment also filmed on June 4, the Zero Dark Thirty star shared more details. “I had surgery on Friday,” she told the host, who asked which cast member beat her up. “And I haven’t taken any painkillers because I’m doing press, so I’m in a really good mood right now,” she joked.

Her megawatt smile at the premiere of the movie — which also features A-listers Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Nicholas Hoult — belied her discomfort. Perhaps she was simply happy with creating what is sure to be a new trend in wrist wear!

Walking into the Jimmy Kimmel studios that afternoon, she also showed a black cast pops against orangey-red. On that occasion, the Academy Award nominated actress paired her newest favorite accessory with a fitted, short-sleeve turtleneck dress.

Fashion hasn’t been her only concern in this health crisis. The night before her surgery she posted a video, which a fan Twitter account picked up, of herself sharing the news of the medical procedure. “Guess who’s getting surgery tomorrow. On my wrist,” she said. “So I have a few hours before my cutoff of when I’m not allowed to eat anything. What should my last meal be?”

