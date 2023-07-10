Jessica Simpson is commemorating another trip around the sun with a fresh face.

The singer — who celebrated her 43rd birthday on Monday, July 10 — posted a makeup-free selfie via Instagram to mark the milestone. “43 makeup free,” Simpson wrote alongside the snap, which showed her smiling widely into the camera. She went on to joke in the caption that she did “curl” her lashes. For the festive shot, Simpson rocked metallic hoop earrings, a red top and had her hair pulled back into a low bun.

In the comments section, Simpson’s followers praised her natural glow. “U look beautiful! Happiest Birthday to u Jess!” one fan wrote. “I need your skincare routine, you are 🔥❤️ HBD,” another user gushed. “You’ve never needed makeup,” a third person penned. “Beautiful as always!”



Simpson’s celebratory post comes days after she opened up about her appearance, specifically her body, in her Bustle digital cover story, which was published on Thursday, July 6.

In the interview, Simpson addressed accusations that she’s taking Ozempic — as trolls have been criticizing her for being “too skinny.”

“Oh Lord,” Simpson told Bustle. “It is not [Ozempic]. It’s willpower. I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or do they want me to have another baby? My body can’t do it.”

While Simpson admitted that the rumors are hurtful, she asserted to the publication that she’s not going to let “negativity derail me.” She added: “I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. It doesn’t mean that it doesn’t hurt.”

In November 2022, Simpson — who shares daughter Maxwell, 11, Birdie, 4, and son, Ace, 10, with husband Eric Johnson — revealed that she was five years sober.

“The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it,” she explained at the time via Instagram. “I am capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to. I am present. I am deeply inspired. I am determined. I am honest. I care about other people.”

Simpson first told fans about her battle with alcoholism in her 2020 memoir, Open Book. She recalled carrying a “glitter cup” that was “filled to the rim with alcohol,” and realized she needed to make a change after Halloween 2017.