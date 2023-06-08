Doing things her way. Jessie James Decker defended her desire to get rid of her ink, while quieting “sensitive” fans.

“I want this removed ASAP. I want all my tats removed tbh,” the Kittenish founder, 35, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 7, pointing out a neck tattoo that appears to be the zodiac sign for Aries. “They trashy and I’m over it. BUT this is the priority.”

The “Boys in the Summer” songstress asked her followers for any recommendations in the Nashville area that would remove the design “in three visits or less.”

Moments later, James Decker shared another message about her tattoos — and made it clear she was only interested in positive feedback.

“To clarify for the sensitive folk … I think MY tats are trashy and I don’t want MINE anymore,” she wrote via her Instagram Story, while highlighting a bumblebee design on her wrist. “Not yours. I love your tats. Rock on. Otay?”

The Just Eat author has a history of shutting down haters and body-shamers. In November 2022, Decker caused a stir when she shared a photo of her kids on vacation in which their toned abs were prominently displayed.

“When I posted the pix of our vacation and included the kids being silly flexing on the beach on our thanksgiving trip I had NO clue it would get the reaction it did,” she wrote via Instagram in November 2022 in response to the controversial snap. “But Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can’t help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over ‘overtraining’ our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what’s normal and what’s not.”

James Decker added: “We preach about body positivity and acceptance but my kids having a mass amount of genetic and built muscle from athletics is ‘weird’? I want to raise my kids to feel proud of their bodies and hard work from either Vivi’s elite competitive gymnastics to Eric Jr wanting to be like dad as an NFL receiver to little Forrest who spends hours dancing his heart out.”

The country singer — who shares daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5, with husband Eric Decker — exclusively told Us Weekly in January that she isn’t fazed by the criticism.

“I literally posted that and didn’t even think twice. So hours go by and all of a sudden I’m like, ‘Wait, what?’ Like, I couldn’t believe the reaction,” she explained at the time. “I was so confused but there was never one moment where it upset me.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum recalled thinking it was “wild” that some of her followers were so concerned over her children’s muscles.

“They were just [blessed with these] genetics and my kids are extremely active and I’m not gonna apologize for it. There are a lot of times where I’m not gonna speak up about things, but they’re my kids and I’m a mama bear,” James Decker told Us. “And for me, it was ridiculous. I’m proud of them and they’re very active and they have their passions with sports and performing and, like, let’s encourage that.”

Three months later, the Just Jessie author trolled mom-shamers while promoting her newest Kittenish swimwear line.

“‘Cover up you’re a mom,’” she wrote via Instagram in April alongside a series of images that featured her in a sexy black two-piece.