Clapping back! Jessie James Decker proved she still has a sense of humor by poking fun at mom-shamers while promoting new swimwear for her Kittenish brand.

“‘Cover up you’re a mom‘ 😹🙃This textured sexy little black numba amongst many other fabulous suits drops tomorrow @kittenish ☀️,” James Decker, 34, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 27, alongside a series of images that featured her in a black two-piece. “So set your timers for 12c sweet cheeks. U don’t wanna miss this one. Meow 😽.”

The sultry snaps highlighted the Dancing With the Stars alum’s toned physique as she sat on a chair and posed for the camera. Along with the slinky swimsuit, the mom of three donned matching sunnies and gold hoop earrings.

Following her post, fans quickly took to the comments section to praise Decker for her witty caption and racy photos. “You talking to me?😂 you look great Jess😍,” one person wrote, while another joked, “Like grandma says, if you have it then flaunt it.”

The country crooner — who shares children Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5, with husband Eric Decker — is no stranger to clapping back at internet trolls.

After taking heat in August 2018 for sharing a photo of herself drinking a glass of wine while breast-feeding, James Decker told Us Weekly exclusively that she had no plans on apologizing — even though “a lot of people had a problem” with it.

“I have three children. I know what I’m doing now. And it’s totally OK to toast to a celebration and have a drink while you’re breast-feeding,” she explained one month after the photo made headlines. “After three children I’ve learned about what things to worry about and what tings not to worry about and a sip of wine isn’t one of them!”

One year earlier, James Decker opened up about how she and her beau, 36, deal with parenting backlash.

“It is kind of hard sometimes to feel like you have to filter what you post,” she told E! News in August 2017. “There are some times where you just have to let it go and not let it bother you because, you know, whatever works for your child is what works for your child.”

While the couple do their best to shake off the hate, the Just Jessie author couldn’t help but clap back in November 2022 when the parenting police attacked her for sharing a beach pic of her kids’ abs.

“It’s a sad world we live in today when having healthy fit kids who are super active, play sports [and] build muscle naturally is ‘weird,’” she wrote via Instagram comment at the time. In another message, the “I Still Love You” artist wrote: “Please don’t call my children’s appearance strange just because they don’t look the way you think they should? It’s unkind ❤️.”

James Decker later got candid about how “wild” she found the response to her kid’s bodies when they are simply “athletic” with “genetics at play.”

“My siblings [Sydney Rae Bass and John James] had six packs when we were kids and so did Eric and his sister,” she told Us exclusively in January. “They were just genetics and my kids are extremely active and I’m not gonna apologize for it. There are a lot of times where I’m not gonna speak up about things, but they’re my kids and I’m a mama bear.”

The “Should Have Known Better” songstress proudly preaches body positivity to her children. “For me, they’re so little and it’s like, let ’em be kids,” she told Us. “I’m not gonna start getting into these deep conversations, but you know, all I tell them is I’m proud of them and to have big dreams and that’s it.”