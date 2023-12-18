Jewel Jokes Her Makeup-Free Face Looks Like ‘3 Miles of Bad Road’

Jewel knows how to keep things relatable.

The 49-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday, December 17, to jokingly lament about her appearance first thing in the morning.

“I’m in Las Vegas, and I wake up. I did not have one little teeny drop of alcohol. Nothing. And I look like three miles of bad road. Why? My face always goes on strike in Las Vegas. I don’t know. I walk through the casinos and my eyes burn. It must be all the sin in the air,” she joked.

Jewel went on to say that despite all of the traveling she does in her everyday life, she “sucks” at packing. “Somehow in my whole bag of toiletries, I don’t even have facial cleanser. I’m 49 years old. How do I not pack cleanser?”

Related: Jewel’s Dating History: From Sean Penn to Kevin Costner Jewel has captured the hearts of many stars over the years. The singer famously dated Sean Penn and Chris Douglas at the height of her career in the 90s. However, Jewel thought she found The One when she settled down with Ty Murray. The musician and the rodeo cowboy wed in 2008 after nearly ten […]

The “Foolish Games” singer explained that traveled to Vegas to see U2 perform at the Sphere. She shared that she’s also excited to see that the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is also in town.

“Ya’ll, I’m staying at this hotel and there are so many cowboys. I love seeing it,” she said, inserting a short video clip of a group of men wearing cowboy hats in what appears to be her hotel lobby.

“It’s like the ghost of Christmas past […] I spent decades of my life at the NFR. It’s a trip to be here. It brings back so many memories.”

She ended the video giving a thoughtful shout out to her fans.

“Anyway, I hope y’all are having a good day. I hope you guys are eating. I hope y’all are taking care of yourselves – are y’all taking care of yourselves? It’s the holidays. It can be hard,” she said, adding, “I know people are with their families and that can be really triggering and hard. Some people don’t have any families and that’s triggering and hard. Just know I love you. Y’all got this.”

Related: The Best Makeup-Free Moments of 2023: Anne Hathaway, Lady Gaga, More Through the years, fan-favorite stars have provided Us with major glam inspiration with perfect contours, glossy pouts, smokey eyes and vibrant highlights. Occasionally, however, Hollywood’s biggest names will ditch a full-faced beat for a no-makeup glow. Anne Hathaway stirred her social media followers into a frenzy in January 2023 when she shared a fresh-faced selfie […]

Jewel captioned the video: “When you wake up and your face looks like 3 miles of bad road .. 🤷‍♀️ 🤦‍♀️ plus the #rodeo is in town.”

Fans flocked to the comments to show their support for the singer. One wrote, “You can never look bad, you’re beautiful. I think sometimes we just wake up looking tired from everything that we are dealing with as humans.”

Another commented, “Please make the 3 miles of bad road a sound 😆🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽.”

Jewel recently made headlines when she was photographed getting close to Kevin Costner on vacation in the Caribbean. Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the two have been dating for a while now.

“Kevin and Jewel had an extremely high opinion of each other and have always gotten along great. They check a lot of boxes for each other,” the source told Us, adding that their shared love of music is what initially sparked a mutual attraction.

“He’s really into his [band, Modern West], and singing, and she’s very much a part of that country-and-western world,” they said, adding, “Some of their mutual friends joke how it’s surprising they didn’t get together years ago.”

Their romance comes after Costner’s divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, which was finalized in September 2023.