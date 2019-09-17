



Celebrity jeweler Jason Arasheben, founder of Jason Beverly Hills, is known for making his high-profile clients’ wildest diamond dreams come true.

Beyond creating stunning rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and more for celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Drake and Matthew McConaughey, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Madonna, Michael B. Jordan and Jessica Alba, Arasheben has become the go-to-guy for making over-the top pieces where the options are endless.

“When it comes to style, we are definitely a jewelry house that embraces the eccentric side of things. I am not afraid to take risks and push the envelope, because that is what makes my job fun,” he tells Stylish.

As for his jewelry motto, Arasheben says “this isn’t your grandmother’s jewelry.”

From diamond fish tanks to door plates to Jesus heads, the jeweler has no limits when it comes to what he’s capable of making.

“I always love designing pieces that tell a story. … We’ve done everything from $2 million diamond Tom Ford loafers to an all blue diamond iPhone case. We also did a four finger goddess ring for Katy Perry,” he dishes.

“It starts with establishing a personal connection with our clients. We have to have a good understanding of their personal style and identity and then infuse that into the designs we create for them,” the jeweler explains of his design process.

“This type of bespoke experience, along with the quality of the final product, is what draws celebs to us. … We have a select few clients that are always looking for stones that are priceless and virtually unattainable,” he dishes.

To get ahold of these rare jewels, Arasheben will travel far and wide. “Recently, we traveled the world to source stones to create a pair of perfectly matching fancy vivid pink diamond earrings, which we found for just over $5 million,” he spills.

When purchasing these sparklers, the jeweler suggests his clients educate themselves on whether a diamond is natural or lab-grown. “I only deal with natural diamonds and I recommend the same for my clients,” he explains. “Since diamonds are unique, rare and one-of-a-kind, they are proven to hold their value over time, where as lab-grown stones can be made in unlimited quantities that will not hold their value.”

Besides embracing extravagant and special jewels, other jewelry trends Arasheben is noticing right now include layering various pieces and mixing metals.

“People have really taken to layering their jewelry, not only with bracelets, but with necklaces as well. I’m also seeing a lot of people wearing different colored metals at the same time. Think a yellow gold necklace with a white gold ring and vice versa,” he says.

