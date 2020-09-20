Getting that glow! Jodie Turner-Smith has found a new use for her breast milk since becoming a mom.

“My current beauty secret is that I put breast milk in all of my face serums,” the actress, 34, told Vogue on Wednesday, September 16. “My skin is very sensitive, so I use a light cleanser, and then I put on a serum with aloe and breast milk that I literally squeeze right into my hands from my boob. I think it’s the lactic acid. I’ve just found that the milk has been revolutionary.”

The Queen & Slim star previously spoke about using her breast milk to combat postpartum pimples.

“I’ve been getting so many spots lately (hormones)?,” the England native said in her Instagram Story in May. “I put breast milk on them last night and today my skin looks much better.”

She and husband Joshua Jackson welcomed their baby girl in April. The model said on Wednesday that she plans to teach their little one about self-confidence in the future.

“That self-­assuredness is what is going to help her navigate life,” Turner-Smith explained to the outlet. “It’s important to impart to my daughter what is beautiful about her, and about who she comes from and where she comes from and what is powerful about that.”

The Nightflyers star’s mom spent three months quarantining with her, the Dawson’s Creek alum, 42, and their infant amid the coronavirus pandemic, which “really worked out” for the little one, she went on to tell Vogue.

Having a full house helped the new mom as well, she added, calling it a “comfort.”

Turner-Smith explained, “It doesn’t make sense that [Black people] still have to be screaming to the world that our lives matter. It doesn’t make sense that Black people are being senselessly mowed down by the police. It doesn’t make sense, this country’s response to the global pandemic. It doesn’t make sense that so many people are unemployed, and the government is bailing out corporations. But what did make sense, inside of that, was the love of my family.”

Us Weekly broke the news in December 2019 that she and Jackson had tied the knot and were expecting their first child.