Jodie Turner-Smith is a master at mixing prints and patterns.

Turner-Smith, 37, stepped out in a purple Ralph Lauren ensemble while attending day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London on Monday, July 8. Her outfit included a green and purple silk top featuring criss-crossed straps around her torso. She matched the piece with silky lavender pants complete with a sage green pattern. The actress teamed her getup with a purple and white jacket complete with a floral pattern and red-and-white striped collar, a gold headwrap and pointed toe heels.

She further accessorized with a gold chain necklace, chunky rings, dainty hoop earrings and a funky leather purse.

Turner-Smith also posed inside of Ralph Lauren’s suite during the tennis event and accessorized with a pair of brown sunglasses.

Turner-Smith’s patterned outfit isn’t the only thing in her wardrobe that has Us swooning. Last month, she commanded attention in a glamorous outfit while celebrating Harry’s Bar 45th anniversary dinner.

For the soirée, she donned a sleeveless white dress featuring a thigh-high slit and dainty train, a feathered coat and pointed-toe heels. She completed her look with white cat-eye sunglasses, a leather David Koma purse featuring silver hardware, a number of gold and silver bracelets and a chain choker.

For glam, Turner-Smith donned glossy lips and a curly afro.

That same week, she dazzled Us at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in a fresh look at the Thom Browne fall/winter 2025 fashion show. Her outfit consisted of a white top featuring a graphic tie, tweed gray shorts, a matching coat and platform pumps. She added a bit of grunge to her look with a faux eyebrow piercing.

Inside the show, she posed with Serena Williams, who also rocked a mix-and-match look complete with Brown’s famous dog print and a striped Oxford top.