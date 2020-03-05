Daddy’s girl! In a series of Instagram videos posted to his feed on Wednesday, March 4, Joe Giudice debuted a fresh new chest tattoo in honor of his oldest daughter, Gia.

The first clip is a video of the tattoo artist working away. “Alright Gia, I just want you to know that I’m doing this because of you,” he says during the process. “This hurts and I hate it.”

Though he doesn’t seem to flinch or even be uncomfortable, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to repeat how much he hates getting inked. But his 19-year-old daughter seemed to appreciate it. “Looks so good,” she commented underneath.

His second post was just a close-up video of the design, which is a dark silhouette of an eagle flying by a mountain surrounded by a larger shaded bird’s head. As he showed off the new tat, “Bohemian Rhapsody” played in the background and he sang along.

“This is it Gia hope you like it,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “I got this to symbolize that I will always be my girls 🦅 because it flies higher than any other. I want to give them strength to mount up with wings as eagles, they shall always run and not be spent. My girls will always be powerful and courageous women.”

He continued, “I promise to look over you as strength and shield them from. Daddy loves you forever.”

The 47-year-old shares four children with his estranged wife Teresa Giudice — Gia, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11. He tagged them all in his Instagram story, commenting on the significance behind the new design.

“Love you dad,” the eldest wrote in the second video’s caption. “Hope you liked mine too xo.” Though there doesn’t seem to be any sign of what she’s gotten tatted, our eyes are peeled!

