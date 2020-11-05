Joe Manganiello Debuts a Blue Mohawk and Fans Have a Lot of Thoughts

New ‘do, whose this? Joe Manganiello debuted a blue mohawk for his upcoming role in Justice League Snyder Cut — and he actually totally pulls it off!

On Wednesday, November 4, the 43-year-old posted a pic of himself to Instagram in the gym rocking a totally new haircut and color. “Time to go to work…” he wrote in the accompanying caption. And fans could not get enough.

One person commented, “Love the blue Mohawk!! You wear it well!” While another wrote, “You are the ONLY man who could make this look sexy.”

Meanwhile, others are wondering what his wife Sofia Vergara thinks of the new ‘do. “I have to know. How does Sophia like the look?” one person asked. Someone else replied, “I’m wondering that as well. 😂”

Many are speculating that this drastic change is for his role as Deathstroke — also known as Slade Wilson — in the Justice League Snyder Cut. This comes after a source told Collider.com that the actor would be returning to shoot a whole new four-hour episodic for HBO Max after appearing in the credits of the 2017 Justice League film.

However, one fan noticed the Magic Mike star’s similarity to another iconic movie character. “Omg!!!!! You look like Hades from Disney’s Hercules!!!!!😂💙” They aren’t wrong! Who knows, maybe he’ll bring back this look for a live-action remake!

It’s clear Manganiello isn’t afraid of a bold hair style. Back in 2016 he was nearly completely unrecognizable in a throwback pic he shared of himself sporting bleach blond locks. He took to Twitter to defend the old style, writing, “For the record, Slim Shady was ’97. I had Em by a year with the blonde. @dennisrodman on the other hand…”

We must admit, we love a man who isn’t afraid to take style risks. Even if they aren’t always the right choices.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)