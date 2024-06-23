Joey Graziadei is ready for a new season with his closely cropped hair makeover!
“It was time for a Summer Cut 💈,” Graziadei, 28, wrote via TikTok on Saturday, June 22, revealing his signature Bachelor curls have been shaved off.
Graziadei’s fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, however, did not appear to get a heads up about his new ‘do.
“I left this man alone for 34 hours and now he has no hair,” Anderson, 25, wrote via her own TikTok on Saturday, adding that he is “still cute tho.”
Graziadei and Anderson got engaged during the season 28 finale of The Bachelor, which aired on ABC earlier this year.
“I think it would be wrong to jump into a marriage too quickly because we are learning and dating again,” he said during a March episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. “We have so much to look forward to, but we decided [a] three-year engagement kinda makes sense … but we know that can change. Definitely want to have the ability to enjoy our marriage, [but] things happen [and] things change.”
@kelseyalexandraan
Still cute tho .. 🥵 @Joey Graziadei
Graziadei has, meanwhile, moved into Anderson’s three-bedroom apartment in New Orleans.
“He was just living with his sister, so I was like, ‘You can move in with me,’” Anderson said on Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast earlier this month. “I have a very big room, and my roommates were all in. They’re like, ‘We can’t wait to get to know Joey,’ and it’s kinda like a New Girl situation.”
Graziadei and Anderson plan to leave NOLA for New York City later this summer, following their respective dreams of living in the Big Apple.
“I think what I’m most excited about is the ability to be around each other so much,” Graziadei previously told Us Weekly in March of the move. “We finally will be able to just do small things together.”