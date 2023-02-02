Trading places! John Legend ditched the piano for a convenience store badge to promote his new skincare brand, Loved01.

The “All of Me” singer, 44, became a CVS employee for a day to help prepare the shop for the launch of his cosmetics label. In a video shared via Instagram on Wednesday, February 1, Legend is seen in heading into retailer, wearing the company’s signature red polo shirt. Once inside, the Grammy winner headed to the beauty aisle to stock the Loved01 section with products. “I gotta walk the floor to make sure everything is [okay],” read a quote over the clip.

Next, Legend showed off his salesman skills, surprising shoppers by explaining what Loved01 is all about. “Oh my God,” mouthed one customer as she listened to the “Ordinary People” crooner talk. Afterward, Legend walked to the register to help patrons check out.

The hitmaker raved over the experience in the caption, writing: “Thrilled to share #LOVED01 is officially available in over 2,000 #CVS stores! I stocked them myself.” (The skincare brand also launched online Wednesday.)

According to the Loved01 website, Legend founded the company “with melanin-rich skin in mind.” The “Save Room” artist explained that he believes people of color deserve “great skincare at an affordable price.” The “dermatologist-approved” line aims to nourish and moisturize, “leaving skin glowing, vibrant and beautiful.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Legend echoed similar sentiments in an interview with Glossy, sharing: “We want folks with Black and brown skin to know that we love you; we celebrate your skin. We want to ensure you have the proper care for your skin, and we’re going to be committed to doing that.”

The line includes an Exfoliating Cleanser, Face + Body Moisturizer, Face + Body Oil, Face + Body Wash, Shave Cream and a Toning Mist — all under $20.

Each item is equipped with a plant-based formulas that include sea buckthorn oil, which is packed with vitamin C, and rosehip oil — which is high in essential fatty acids like omega-6.

Legend’s latest venture comes after he debuted his LVE Wines collection in 2015. The beverage company offers canned bubbles, bottled rose, chardonnay and cabernet.

The Ohio native’s family life is also bustling. Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, welcomed a new baby, little girl Esti, last month. The couple are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4. The Cravings author got pregnant for a third time in 2020, but she lost son Jack at 20 weeks due to complications.