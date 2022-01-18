Clothing for a cause. John Mayer has teamed up with Represent to create a sweatshirt that will honor his late friend Bob Saget — and donate money to cause that was “near and dear” to his heart.

“Bob Saget worked tirelessly to raise awareness and money for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause that was so close to his heart,” 44-year-old singer captioned a Tuesday, January 18, Instagram post.

To keep Saget’s “memory and the enduring fight for a cure alive,” Mayer teamed up with graphic designers J. Dean and Maggie Enterrios to create a navy hoodie with the Full House alum’s name on the front and the charity’s logo on the back.

The hoodie retails for $54.99 and is available in sizes small to 3XL. All proceeds from the Bob Saget Memorial Hoodie will donated to the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

Within hours of announcing the fundraiser, stars were on board, adding the item to their cart. Andy Cohen wrote, “Purchased! What a great idea,” while Saget’s former costar Candace Cameron Bure and Dave Coulier’s wife added a string of hearts.

Fans shared a similar sentiment about the “beautiful tribute.” “That’s such a lovely tribute to his memory and the cause he championed so well,” a follower wrote, while another added, “Done. Thank you for doing this.”

Mayer and Saget had a longstanding friendship. Following the actor’s sudden death, Mayer shared an emotional tribute via Instagram.

“My brother Bob was a force of nature; a big tall love monster who would huge me and rest his head on my shoulder. His love for those around him was always accounted for. He was deep and wide and vast and he would’ve probably made a joke about me saying ‘deep and wide.’ The man had range,” the “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” singer wrote. Mayer went on say that Saget was “impossibly kind,” “generous,” and “loving.”

The star took to social media two days later to document his trip with Jeff Ross to pick up the late actor’s car at the airport. “I’ve never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life,” Mayer said from behind the wheel, noting it was a “good opportunity to say a few things” about Saget.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, January 9.