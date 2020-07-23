John Mellencamp Had the Funniest Reaction to His Daughter Teddi’s Pink Hair

John Mellencamp proves he’s just a typical dad and we are so here for it. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi revealed that after dyeing her hair pink, her dad had a lot to say about the new color.

A few months after having her daughter Dove, the 39-year-old decided to full embrace apink hue. “After having a baby, I always do something drastic with my hair,” she wrote in an Instagram caption showing off her new look on Monday, May 18. “This time, I thought pink!”

However, some people were a bit confused about the big change. On Friday, July 17, Kyle Richards posted a group shot of Teddi, Kyle, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne, with Teddi holding her rosy extensions. “When the wigs & the gloves come off,” she captioned the shot.

Later, in an Instagram Story, Teddi shared a screenshot of text messages between her and her musician father. “Do you have pink hair,” he asked, to which she simply replied, “yes.”

“That’s a Halloween costume,” he wrote back. Then she shared Richard’s pic writing, “this is it without the extensions.”

“And you’re the one that told me don’t dance on the stage dad,” he replied. “It’s embarrassing.” And Teddi stood by that statement, writing, “Best advice I have given.”

In May 18’s post, the mother of three revealed that she used Overtone Color conditioner in pastel pink to get the shade just right. “And while @tedwinator said it looked ‘hawt’ Cruz said I looked crazy 😜,” she wrote, referencing her husband and her son. “Whose side are you on?”

Though the tone has started to fade, it still is the perfect touch of rose gold, for a seriously ideal summer hairstyle. The”Jack and Diane” singer may not be the biggest fan, but we sure are!

