John Mulaney and Olivia Munn rocked matching looks on Saturday, June 22 when they stopped by the Hermes Spring/Summer 2025 Men’s Show at Paris Fashion Week.

The comedian, 41, and the Gateway actress, 43, both donned icy cool gray ensembles and black accessories for the day out.

Mulaney wore a plaid suit and shiny black loafers while Munn sported dark shades, a mini purse and a sleeveless blazer.

The couple, who began dating in 2021 and share a son, Malcolm, 2, were last seen together at the Oscars ceremony on March 10.

Their rare stylish outing at the fashion show today was also their first joint public appearance since Munn announced her breast cancer battle just several days after the Academy Awards.

At the time, the X-Men: Apocalypse star shared via Instagram that she was diagnosed with cancer last year. Alongside photos of herself at the hospital, Munn revealed that she underwent a double mastectomy after a biopsy discovered the disease.

“I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next,” she wrote. “I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day,” she added.

“I’m so thankful for the nights [John] spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect,” she continued. “For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”

An insider previously told Us Weekly that Mulaney is “a huge pillar of strength for Olivia throughout her health scare.”

Their son is also giving Munn the “courage and strength to keep fighting and overcome this.”