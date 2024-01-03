Julia Fox is a walking representation of the early 2000s.

The 33-year-old actress was photographed wearing a pair of yellow capri pants and a matching cropped moto jacket while out in Miami on Monday, January 1. Fox paired the pieces with a gray and white bustier top, a gray mini purse and closed-toe pumps.

She wore her long hair down in loose waves and parted in the middle. Fox stayed true to her signature striking eye-makeup and sported dramatically winged eyeliner and frosty white eyeshadow. She topped the look off with a light foundation and glossy lips.

Although we now associate capri pants with the early 2000s, they originally rose in popularity in the 1950s and ‘60s on the Italian island of Capri, which they were named after.

Like most other ubiquitous Y2K trends (think low-rise jeans, bucket hats and baby tees), countless other celebrities have tried out the cropped trouser style.

In August 2022, Gwyneth Paltrow was seen out in New York City wearing a pair of cream capri pants with a flowy white button down shirt, white sneakers and a bright orange cross body bag.

About a year later, in June 2023, Jennifer Lawrence was photographed out in New York putting a business-casual spin on the trend. She opted for a pair of black capris which she wore with a white and blue pinstripe button down shirt, black ballet flats and a crossbody bag.

The following month, Gigi Hadid stepped out in a cool-girl pair of acid wash capri jeans, which she teamed with black ballet flats, a simple tank top and layered gold jewelry.

Fox, meanwhile, has not shied away from drawing wardrobe inspiration from the past. She is often seen out wearing low-rise pants, micro mini skirts and denim-on-denim looks — and always succeeds putting her own personal spin on popularized fashion trends.