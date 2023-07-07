Capri jeans are making a comeback — thanks to Gigi Hadid.

The supermodel, 28, was spotted out and about in New York City on Thursday, July 6, wearing cropped denim, transporting Us back in time. The look was first popularized by Hollywood icons Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe in the ‘50s and ‘60s. The style also saw a resurgence on the spring/summer 2018 runways of Dolce & Gabbana, Khaite and more.

Hadid’s pants, however, were made by Jacquemus and featured a high-waisted silhouette and an acid-wash appearance. She teamed the bottoms with a simple black tank top, a gold buckle belt by Nili Lotan and pointed-toe pumps — giving the ensemble a modernized feel. Her look was finished with a crossbody handbag, rounded sunglasses and layered metallic necklaces.

Hadid isn’t the only celebrity to revive a trend this year. In May, Sydney Sweeney pulled off the tricky socks and heels combo while doing press for her film Reality in the Big Apple. At the time, Sweeney, 25, was spotted on the set of Today wearing ivory hosiery and black pointed-toe pumps.

The controversial pairing, which was a hit in ‘80s, experienced a comeback on the spring/summer 2022 runways thanks to brands like Miu Miu. Sweeney teamed the aesthetic with a mint green blazer, which she wore buttoned up over a white dress shirt and a coordinating tie from Thom Browne. She finalized the look with a high-low pleated skirt from the same fashion house.

Rihanna previously had Us rethinking what’s “in” when she donned a skintight red mini dress over fitted pants in April. Her getup was completed with a fuzzy black bomber jacket, a rosy Gucci clutch and crimson sandal heels. For glam, Rihanna, 35, sported a lined lip, golden eyeshadow and wore her hair in a Pamela Anderson-esque updo.

The controversial skirt-over-pants style, favorited by Ashley Tisdale and Miley Cyrus in the early 2000s, was also seen on Katie Holmes at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in December 2022.

Holmes’ stylist, Brie Welch, came forward to defend the ensemble amid backlash that month, telling The New York Times that she and the Dawson’s Creek alum, 44, wanted to create a “youthful” feel for the holiday soirée.