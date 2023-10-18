Julia Fox is known for her quirky style, and her latest look was no exception.

Fox, 33, was photographed wearing a dry cleaning bag as a dress — or necklace — as she stepped out in London on Tuesday, October 17.

The dry cleaning bag hung from a strap around the Uncut Gems star’s neck and contained an oversized white button-down shirt and bore the words “Figura Services Limited” on the front. Fox finished the look off with a pair of white shorts and slouchy heeled white knee-high boots.

She wore her brown hair, which has pink highlights throughout, down in loose waves and parted in the middle. For glam, Fox opted for a ‘90s look with thin arched eyebrows, matte foundation and dark brown lipstick.

Not to be mistaken for an actual dry cleaning company, Figura Services is an up and coming London-based fashion brand. Fox’s look was a part of the label’s “The Damage Done” Autumn/Winter 2023 collection, which was showcased during London Fashion Week in February.

Fox stepped out in the eccentric look just one week after her bombshell memoir, Down the Drain, was released on October 10.

Her book includes a medley of accounts of past abusive relationships, miscarriages, arrests and friendships. She also reveals what it was like to date Kanye West, who she alleges was controlling of her style, leaked pictures of them to the press and generally made her feel like “a show monkey” and “his little puppet.”

In her book, Fox revealed that West, 46, exhibited controlling behavior around her wardrobe from the very beginning. After their first date, the rapper allegedly had clothes delivered to her hotel room, all resembling tight black jumpsuits. By their third date, a stylist suggested alternative outfits in a restaurant bathroom.

“His words stick to me like a piece of lint on my clothes. I can’t shake off the uncomfortable feeling,” Fox wrote.

In an appearance on Live with Andy Cohen on Monday October 16, Fox revealed that although West asked her to sign an NDA at the beginning of their relationship, which she refused, she did not hear from him or anyone on his team before releasing her memoir.

Now that Fox’s whirlwind relationship with West is long over (the pair dated for a mere two months beginning in January 2022), she is free to experiment with clothes – and laundry bags – to her heart’s content.