Julia Fox held nothing back in her new memoir, Down the Drain, but how did her revelations go over with ex Kanye West?

Fox, 33, dished on the reception to her book during the Sunday, October 15, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. When asked by a fan whether West, 46, or his team reached out regarding the bombshells written in her chapters, Fox simply shook her head and said, “No.”

Throughout her book, which hit shelves earlier this month, Fox refers to West as “the artist.” She recalled their introduction at a New Year’s bash in Miami in late 2021, claiming she woke up to “dozens of missed calls” from West the next morning.

According to Fox, West offered to get her “a boob job” in early 2022 after the two perused a then-unreleased Diesel collection in a New York City hotel room. Fox “kindly” turned down the suggestion.

“But his words stick to me like a piece of lint on my clothes, and I can’t shake off the uncomfortable feeling,” she wrote.

West allegedly hired Fox’s friends to help style her during their whirlwind romance, and Fox recalled feeling “powerless” as she watched two pals pack up her old clothes in her apartment. “They don’t ask my input, they ask his. … When they have their back turned, I pull things out and hide them under my bed for safekeeping,” she claimed.

As their relationship progressed, Fox and West argued about their respective inner circles, with West allegedly telling Fox she needed to set “boundaries” with her friends. “I let him know yet again how much I dislike certain members of his entourage who have proved to be opportunistic and duplicitous in the short time I’ve known them,” she wrote.

Fox further claimed that an NDA was “passed around” to some of her friends, but she refused to sign it. “He can take over my life, but he’s not taking my voice,” she asserted.

Us Weekly confirmed in February 2022 that Fox and West called it quits after two months together. “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together,” Fox’s rep revealed at the time.

While promoting her memoir, Fox shared more insight into her relationship with West, who split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian in February 2021. Fox told the Los Angeles Times last month that she initially thought there was “something real” between her and West — and that she could be a positive force in his ups and downs with Kardashian, 42.

“I really understood him on a visceral level,” Fox explained. “I thought ultimately I’d be helping a precarious situation, but I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized. I just felt like his little puppet.”

In a New York Times profile, also published in September, Fox confessed that “there, like, wasn’t any” sex when she and West were together. “It wasn’t really about that,” she said.

Fox wanted to be honest in her book about her sexual history — and her past as a dominatrix. “I have this thing where, in my personal writing, I don’t go into as much detail as I could. I’m like: ‘This crazy thing happened. OK, moving on,'” she told the outlet. “So I made it a point to put the reader in the room. I didn’t want to skip over things. So maybe some things are too detailed.”