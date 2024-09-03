Julianne Moore made Us starry eyed at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival.

Moore, 63, dazzled in a custom gold Bottega Veneta gown while attending the Room Next Door premiere in Italy on Monday, September 2. Her dress featured a deep V-neck, long sleeves and a figure-hugging silhouette. The Oscar-winning actress elevated the look with chunky gold earrings and a simple manicure.

Her makeup consisted of filled-in eyebrows, soft pink eyeshadow, mascara, rosy cheeks and glossy pink lips. Moore’s auburn hair was parted down the middle and styled in an updo.

On the red carpet, Moore, who plays Ingrid in Pedro Almovodar‘s The Room Next Door, posed with costar Tilda Swinton. Swinton, 63, rocked a Chanel design featuring a textured jacket complete with a structured collar, pearly buttons and a sheer pleated lining. She matched the layer with pastel pants and suede pointed-toe heels.

Swinton’s platinum blonde pixie cut was styled in a pushed back coiffure and she completed her look with minimal makeup.

This isn’t the first fabulous look Moore has rocked during this year’s Venice Film Festival. Also on Sunday she slayed in another Bottega Veneta ensemble at a photocall for the Room Next Door, featuring a red patterned top complete with black buttons and quarter-length sleeves. Moore topped her look off with a matching maxi skirt finished with a fringed hem, black leather heels and dainty gold jewelry.

Moore’s hair was styled in big bouncy curls.

According to the official movie plot, the Room Next Door — Spanish filmmaking legend Almodovar’s first English-language feature — follows Ingrid (Moore) and Martha (Swinton) as they reconnect through a “strangely sweet situation” after years of being out of touch. Following the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival, The Room Next Door received an 18-minute ovation. The movie hits theaters on December 20.