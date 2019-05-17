A total mood. Adam Levine kicked off the weekend on Friday, May 17, by sharing his most relatable selfie to date.

The Maroon 5 frontman, 40, hit Instagram to update fans with a look into how his Friday has panned out thus far. He was wearing a light pink robe as he took a swig from his turquoise-colored mug, which featured a mermaid on it.

“Fridays,” he captioned the picture.

Despite Levine’s relaxed composure in his pink robe selfie, fans might be surprised to know the “Girls Like You” crooner’s domestic life is not as care-free as his Instagram pic. In December 2018, the singer’s wife Behati Prinsloo revealed to Us Weekly that her husband lays down the law with their children at home.

“He’s actually stricter than me and I thought I was going to be the strict one,” the 30-year-old model told Us at Rachel Zoe and Irena Medavoy’s shopping event for Your Mom Cares. “He’s, like, very about not … creating bad habits, which I’m like, ‘I see that.’ He’s like, ‘You can’t show her TV when she has breakfast every day because she’s gonna want that all the time.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, you’re right.’ He’s actually really strict.”

Prinsloo added: “He loves one-on-one time with them, so he takes Dusty to coffee every morning. He’s a very hands-on dad. It’s awesome. I’m lucky.”

Levine’s robe photo on Friday also gave fans a glimpse at his edgy mohawk.

On Tuesday, May 14, the “Sugar” hitmaker showed off his hairdo on Instagram in a picture that was captioned “Sharp.” The mirror selfie showed Levine wearing a collared, leopard print shirt. This moment led O.C. alum, Rachel Bilson, to comment on the post, joking: “-er image” as a take on the electronic company, Sharper Image.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!