Justin Bieber shaved off his mustache a couple of months ago, but he only just revealed the real reason why he did it.

For a quick refresh: at the start of this year, the “Yummy” singer rocked some very controversial facial hair. However, on Sunday, February 16, he took to his Instagram Stories to share a series of videos of himself taking clippers to the ‘stache while he played “Since You’ve Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson, Ray Charles’ “Hit the Road Jack” and Rolling Stone’s “Miss You” in the background.

Many of his Belieber fans were haters of this look, including his wife Hailey Baldwin. In fact, she publicly celebrated it’s removal. When he posted a selfie to Instagram sharing his new clean shave she commented, “Yeeeeee,” with a heart-eye emoji. Now we’ve learned she had a lot more to do with it’s removal than we thought.

Then, on Sunday, April 5, the married couple appeared on Instagram Live to talk to some celebrity friends while in self-isolation, which included Kendall Jenner and Toronto Maple Leafs player Auston Matthews. During this discussion, the 26-year-old performer explained why he got rid of the mustache.

“Hailey was gonna freaking kill me,’ he said. “I wasn’t gonna be able to sleep in the bed. So, I had to shave [the mustache].”

It was never a secret that the 23-year-old model never liked the look. Back in 2018, ahead of the couple’s wedding, Bieber posted a picture of his wife and himself sporting the ‘stache. His road manager Ryan Good commented on the pic, “Grow the mustache back for the wedding,” to which the model bride quipped back, “don’t u dare give him that idea you lunatic.”

He made it clear that he never cared what fans thought of his look, posting a clap-back on Thursday, January 30, writing, “MY STASH MY LIFE DEAL WITH IT HAHA,” alongside a black-and-white selfie. But naturally, his wife had some sway over him.

