Skims for the win! Justin Bieber may have singed up to the be the face of Balenciaga’s new campaign, but thanks to an unintentional — and downright hysterical — construction mishap, the 27-year-old singer found himself doing double duty as a lingerie model.

Yes, you read that right. Thanks to a much-appreciated method by a billboard construction crew on Los Angeles’ Sunset Boulevard, Bieber’s bottom half became the star of the Skims Olympic campaign. Well, kinda.

Basically, the top half of the Skims ad was replaced with the very serious, sultry looking “Peaches” singer clad in a leather jacket. And before they got to switching out the previous poster on the bottom, which was a pair of tanned and toned legs in nothing but grey underwear, fans were quick to snap some pics on the stellar mash up.

Jacob Elordi even got in on the fun, snapping a photo of the mishap and sharing it via his Instagram Stories. Shortly after, the Twitterverse exploded. And rightfully so given the hysterical and all-too serendipitous mashup.

“Justin Bieber for Skims Balenciaga is the happy accident you could only wish for on a Monday drive home,” a fan wrote above a snap of the billboard. “I’m so sorry for laughing, but this is way too funny,” another person said.

According to photos later shared on social media, it appears that the mistake has been remedied, as the Drew House founder has now regained his bottom half.

“After Justin Bieber’s Balenciaga AD got accidentally mixed up with Kim Kardashian’s AD for skims on the sunset strip in West Hollywood, they’re currently working on fixing the issue,” a fan account wrote, showing an updated image where Bieber is wearing black joggers.

The “Baby” singer was tapped as the new face of the brand in July alongside a handful of other stars including Isabelle Huppert, Litay Marcus and Awar Adhere Odhiang.

That said, it’s not his first foray into the fashion space. Back in 2018, the star launched his brand, Drew House. While it initially kicked off with a small collection of “cheap hotel slippers,” it has since expanded into loungewear, jeans, accessories and outerwear. The brand even has a corduroy bucket hat.

Drew House also teamed up with Crocs earlier this year to launch a limited edition lilac and mustard shade with gibbets to boot. The collaboration sold out, but Bieber is frequently spotted wearing the shoes.