



Justin Bieber is taking time off from making music to create…hygiene products. And before you raise an eyebrow, it’s about time you get your hands on the singer’s Here + Now gender-neutral deodorant from Schmidt’s Naturals. As the perfect example of its efficacy, the “Sorry” singer wore the highly anticipated drugstore formula to marry Hailey Baldwin on September 30.

To celebrate the success of the sensitive skin-approved formula — which officially launched on October 1 — the brand just released a never-before-seen launch video featuring the pop star. “Self care can be simple,” said Bieber in the 15-second clip. “It’s being kind, starting with yourself, because when we take better care of ourselves, we take better care of each other.” His wife even makes a special cameo, just ’cause.

The scent is made up of “spicy citrus and warm florals, anchored by deep and sophisticated woodsy base notes.” Bieber played a large role in the process by helping to design the packaging and choosing the perfect essential oils: spicy orange, green lotus, tonka bean and dark amber.

“Here + Now is all about living in this moment we’ve been given and making the most of it,” said Bieber in a press release about the product. “I try to share that message through my music, my lifestyle and through the partners I choose to collaborate with. Schmidt’s is a great brand whose products promote natural self-care, which is something I really believe in: take care of yourself, live your best life and always be Here + Now.”

“At Schmidt’s, we believe in the power of self-care and each and every one of our products is crafted based on that passion, including Here+Now,” said Ryu Yokoi, Schmidt’s Naturals CEO. “We’re thrilled to introduce a natural deodorant that is not only effective, but also serves as a call to mindfulness and living in the moment. As a co-creator, Justin has been integral in the development of Here+Now by bringing his own personal journey with self-care to the table.”

Schmidt’s Here + Now Deodorant is available for purchase at CVS, Walgreens, Target, Target.com and Schmidts.com for $10.99.