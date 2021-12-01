Justin Bieber has done it again with yet another epic campaign for Balenciaga. As per usual, the hitmaker’s ad for the luxury fashion house is making its rounds, and this time around, fans are comparing his ensemble to that of a literal priest.

Both the “Peaches” singer and the fashion label shared a campaign image to Instagram on Tuesday, November 30. In the photo, Bieber dons an all-black ensemble from the Spring 2022 collection. His outfit comprises the brand’s Men’s Engineered Coat in Black ($3,350), which some say resembles a robe, teamed with chunky rubber boots and a lanyard holding keys and a small wallet.

Bieber captioned the photo, “It’s fashion darling.” The post has since amassed nearly three million likes and brought in over 20,000 comments, many of which touch on his resemblance to an ordained minister.

“Father Biebs?” one user commented, while another jokingly wrote, “Pastor Bieber 🙏🏼.” There are tens — if not hundreds — more similar comments where that came from, but Stylish will leave you with this final one: “Jesus Christ for Balenciaga.”

Bieber was named the new face of Balenciaga in July. The Maison unveiled the news with an ad campaign for its Fall-Winter 2021 collection starring the singer in a white T-shirt topped with an oversized leather bomber jacket and styled with sweatpants, sneakers and the label’s famed motorcycle bag.

He posed for the brand yet again in September, photographed in the same style as his other shots. The musician donned a similar low-key ensemble to the one he debuted in July: an oversized T-Shirt, sweatpants, sneakers, a jean jacket, and a large bag.

Bieber’s Balenciaga campaign marked the Canadian native’s first partnership with a luxury fashion label. He was previously a face of Calvin Klein. He was formally named an ambassador in 2015, and one of his most iconic ad campaigns through the years is one from 2019 in which he poses in underwear with his new wife, Hailey Bieber just a week after their second wedding celebration.

We can only hope that one day Hailey will pose with Justin for Balenciaga, too.