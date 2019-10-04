Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin Get Cozy in Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign





Steamy! Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) did not hold back on the PDA in their new Calvin Klein underwear campaign.

The couple made out and danced in their skivvies in a video released by the brand on Friday, October 4, in celebration of the company’s 50th anniversary.

Justin, 25, and Hailey, 22, also cuddled up in matching undergarments in a series of photos. The singer wrapped his arm around the model and held her hand as they posed on a table in one pic, while she laid her head on his shoulder in another.

The duo tied the knot for the second time on Monday, September 30. They had been legally married since exchanging vows in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse.

Kendall Jenner (who also stars in the new campaign), Kylie Jenner, Ireland Baldwin, Scooter Braun and Jaden Smith made up the star-studded guest list at the pair’s South Carolina nuptials.

“Hailey and Justin wanted to have a proper ceremony to celebrate their love,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively of the wedding. “Justin was really adamant about having one in front of their family and friends. It made their marriage feel more ‘real’ and ‘official’ to them. They kept the wedding small because Justin didn’t want any ‘fake friends’ there and hates that.”

A second insider revealed that the twosome are stronger after weathering their first year of marriage. “Justin and Hailey are far more emotionally and mentally supportive of each other than ever before,” the source said. “It has been a process, but they have worked through it and have come out on the other side of things. They are in a much healthier and understanding space now and are so happy to be celebrating their love with their families and friends.”

Hailey and Justin got romantic in the music video for the Grammy winner’s collaboration with Dan + Shay, “10,000 Hours,” which was also released on Friday.

They joked around about kissing in an Instagram Story video posted by Justin on Tuesday, October 1. “Go inside. Get off of me,” he said as Hailey smooched him repeatedly. “We’re married now. No more love now that we’re married. … That’s what happens. You get married and everything just …”

After his wife expressed her disappointment, Justin conceded, “Aww, I’m just kidding.”

Hailey and Justin dated from 2015 to 2016 before breaking up. They reconciled in June 2018, and he proposed one month later.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!