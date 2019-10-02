



Hands off! Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) made light of their newlywed status in a sweet video posted after their second wedding.

The model, 22, leaned over and kissed the singer, 25, repeatedly in a clip shared via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 1. “Go inside. Get off of me,” he joked as the PDA continued. “We’re married now. No more love now that we’re married.”

As Hailey scowled and countered that Justin was being “mean” to her, he added, “That’s what happens. You get married and everything just …” He finally conceded while she pretended to cry, “Aww, I’m just kidding.” The couple appeared to be on a private jet in the video.

The Grammy winner also teased a new recording on his account on Wednesday, October 2. “New music. Wedding music,” he wrote. “@danandshay and this guy. Friday.” The collaboration, which is set to be released on Friday, October 4, will feature country music duo Dan + Shay.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot for the second time in South Carolina on Monday, September 30. Friends and family, including Kendall Jenner, Scooter Braun, Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith and Ireland Baldwin, were in attendance for the nuptials.

The pair legally wed in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse. They got back together in June 2018 after dating from 2015 to 2016. The “I Don’t Care” crooner popped the question in July of last year.

The duo are stronger now than when they first exchanged vows, according to an insider. “Justin and Hailey are far more emotionally and mentally supportive of each other than ever before,” the source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this week. “It has been a process, but they have worked through it and have come out on the other side of things. They are in a much healthier and understanding space now and are so happy to be celebrating their love with their families and friends.”

Justin shared photos from the wedding via Instagram on Tuesday. The pictures showed the groom locking lips with Hailey and the two goofing around in a photo booth. He captioned the post, “My bride is [fire].”

