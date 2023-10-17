Justine Skye took a fashion risk — that paid off — while visiting Paris.

Skye, 28, took to Instagram to show off a recent look on Monday, October 16. In the image, she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower, wearing a daring clasp top — that nearly exposed her cleavage — by Jean Paul Gaultier. Skye paired the armor-like garment with a matching belt that fell into a dark blue pleated skirt.

Skye complemented the ensemble with dewy foundation, a luminous highlighter, a warm contour, filled-in eyebrows, blue eyeshadow, long lashes and glossy lips. Her brunette locks were parted down the middle and styled in a low ponytail with cascading tendrils framing her face.

“Voulez-vous manger quelque chose? click the link in bio ;)” she captioned the post, translating to “Do you want something to eat?” When followers visited the link, they were surprised with news of a new single she’s dropping on Friday, October 27, named “Whip It Up.”

In the promotional photos for her upcoming song, Skye sported slicked-back platinum blonde locks and bleached eyebrows. She paired the ensemble with black eyeliner, long lashes, nude lips and chunky statement earrings.

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Skye has shown some skin. Earlier this month, during Paris Fashion Week, she rocked a pastel pink lace bra and underwear set underneath a rhinestone embellished chain dress at the launch of the Rabanne H&M collection. She added more drama with a shimmery eyeshadow, a silver cat eyeliner, a silver purse finished with fringe details and chrome open-toe heels.

At the time, she flaunted the look via Instagram by lying down on a bench and blowing the camera a kiss. “Celebrated the new #RabanneHM collaboration 🪩,” she captioned the post. “Such a fun night in a legendary room, thank you for having me @hm @rabanne!”

Elsewhere during PFW, she looked effortlessly elegant in a strapless gown while attending the Lancôme X Louvre event on September 26. At the soirée, she stunned in the flowy design, which featured a metallic striped neckline, a glittery slip and a sheer skirt finished with delicate lace details. Skye showed off the outfit by moving the fabric, demonstrating how lightweight it was.

Days later, Skye returned to the Louvre to pose for Lancôme. For the campaign, she spun around in a flowy white gown while promoting the brand’s eyeshadow palette.