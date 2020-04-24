Kaia Gerber is undoubtedly tattoo-obsessed. While quarantining at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the supermodel decided to try and give herself a stick-and-poke design. She doesn’t regret it, but the L.A. native certainly doesn’t condone it, either.

The Meaning Behind All of Hailey Baldwin’s Tattoos — From Matching Friend Designs to Finger Ink

In an interview with Glamour, posted on Friday, April 24, the 18-year-old opened up about the new ink and how it gave her a “newfound appreciation for tattoo artists.”

“I’ve been struggling because one of my favorite pastimes was going and getting tattoos, and nobody’s been able to do that,” she told the outlet. “So, in the meantime, I gave myself a stick and poke, which I do not recommend.”

A Comprehensive Guide to Ariana Grande’s Chic Tattoos — From the Pete Davidson Cover-Ups to Dainty Finger Tats

She continued, “I didn’t get too ambitious. I gave myself a dot, just so I could be like, ‘All right, I got a tattoo this month, I’m cool.’”

Gerber hasn’t shared a photo of the design on social media, but she admitted that doing tattoos of any kind is “not easy.”

She also opened up about her favorite ink, admitting that “it’s hard to pick a favorite” from her extensive collection of over ten designs. “I have a Picasso painting on my arm,” she said. “That was one of the first ones I got, so maybe that one.”

“I also have the word mom tattooed on me. I think I was so worried I was going to regret every tattoo I got, and they all represent such an important time in my life, even if the tattoo itself doesn’t have much importance. It’s like they’re all memories, so I don’t feel like I could ever see myself regretting them.”

A few of the model’s other tats include an angel on her rib cage, “Strawberry Fields” on the left side of her back and “I know” on her wrist.

See Which Celebrity Couples and Exes Said ‘Yes’ to Forever With Matching Tattoos

Gerber isn’t the only one in her family who loves the rush of a new tat. Her 20-year-old brother, Presley, has made headlines for the controversial “misunderstood” face tattoo that he got in February.

Presley responded to critics who threw shade at his face ink. During an Instagram Live in February, he told his followers, “If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it. I think that’s a pretty obvious thing.

He continued, “If anyone has s–t to say to me about this or anything else and my family or how I grew up or anything, I will give you my address, I promise, and you can come say it to my face.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)