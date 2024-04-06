Your account
Stylish

Kailyn Lowry’s Son Isaac Roasts Her New Balenciaga Bag and Gucci Hat

By
27th Annual Webby Awards
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Kailyn Lowry’s son Isaac Rivera offered an honest review of his mom’s latest designer purchases — and he didn’t hold back his feelings.

In a video shared via Lowry’s, 31, TikTok on Monday, April 1, Rivera, 14, showed off his mother’s new neon yellow Balenciaga bag and blue Gucci baseball cap.

“Like, seriously?” he said, holding the bag up to the camera. “When Elijah pours concrete, that would match with it.” Rivera is referencing Kailyn’s boyfriend Elijah Scott, a construction worker, who wears the same neon yellow color at work.

Rivera went on to present Lowry’s new Gucci hat to the camera. “I asked her, like, ‘Where would you wear this to?’ And she barely said anything!” Rivera exclaimed. “With this hat alone you just know she buys stupid stuff with her money.”

@kaillowry

POV your kid fries you up #kailandthechaos #kaillowry

♬ original sound – Kailyn Lowry

Lowry shared the video via her TikTok with the caption, “POV your kid fries you up.”

Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott s Relationship Timeline- From First Moves to Instagram Posts and More-201-210

Related: 'Teen Mom 2' Alum Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott's Relationship Timeline

The Teen Mom 2 alum shares Isaac with ex Joe Rivera, but has six other children. She shares son Lincoln, 10, with ex Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez. Lowry and Scott share son Rio, 14 months, and welcomed newborn twins Verse and Valley, though the couple has not revealed their birth date.

After welcoming her twins, Lowry confirmed in January that she was finished having babies. “They cut my tubes out,” Lowry revealed on the January 19, episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. “I remember laying there thinking, ‘This is taking f–king forever.’”

Kailyn Lowry Dating History

Related: 'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry's Dating History Over the Years

Lowry’s twins were delivered via C-section, and the tubal ligation procedure took “an extra 30” minutes,” she explained.

“I feel done. I don’t regret it. But also, if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again, it would not … like, it wouldn’t have upset me,” Lowry admitted. “But I’m, like, done. We were done. We made that decision before.”

In this article

Kailyn Lowry Celebrity Biography

Kailyn Lowry
TEEN MOM 2

Teen Mom 2

