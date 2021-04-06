Don’t underestimate the power of full coverage foundation! While Kaley Cuoco looked absolutely flawless in every photo and video from the 2021 SAG Awards, The Flight Attendant actress was actually hiding a handful of very large of bruises on her arms and back.

Cuoco’s makeup artist, Jamie Greenberg, took to Instagram on Monday, April 5, to share what some would call a beauty emergency.

In the clip, the Big Bang Theory star quips, “Hopefully you don’t see my cupping marks during the show,” giving a full view of six large circular bruises.

While this is a totally normal reaction to a cupping procedure, the marks typically take 7 to 10 days to disappear. “Cupping therapy is a form alternative medicine. It works by creating local suction on the skin with the use of heated cups,” Dr. Orit Markowitz tells Us Weekly’s Stylish.

While the procedure is used to address skin concerns like acne, atopic dermatitis and psoriasis, “bruising and skin discoloration are some of the adverse reactions from cupping and are a result of broken blood vessels, just like a typical bruise.”

Thankfully, with a little bit of the Clarins Everlasting Youth Fluid, Cuoco’s cupping stayed a secret and the bruises remained hidden until after the SAGs, which aired on Sunday, April 4.

The $48 product used to conceal the discoloration is a liquid formula that offers medium to full coverage foundation. While it gave her face a gorgeous glow and a dose of radiance, it was also extremely effective at covering redness on her body — no one was the wiser!

“I just went and looked at her page. You did such a good job covering,” one person writes on the post. Another chimes in with, “I honestly didn’t think you’d be able to cover that up, damn.”

Aside from the much-needed body makeup, the rest of Cuoco’s glam went off without a hitch! Her face makeup was kept pretty simple, featuring a bright pink lip, and her hair was pulled back into a high chignon.

Obviously we can’t discuss this look without touching on the statement dress. Cuoco wore a gorgeous hot pink Prabal Gurung off-the-shoulder gown with a floral accent on the bodice.

Stylist Brad Goreski accessorized the gown with Louboutin heels and Messika Jewelry statement rings and earrings.

Cuoco had 2 SAG Award nominations that evening for her role in The Flight Attendant: Female Actor in a Comedy Series and Ensemble in a Comedy Series.