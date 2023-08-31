Kaley Cuoco Hilariously Tries Complicated TikTok Hair Tutorial

Kaley Cuoco dared to try a complicated TikTok hair tutorial — and the process was hilariously relatable.

“I’m obsessed with watching hairstyle videos,” Cuoco, 37, said in a clip posted via Instagram on Tuesday, August 29, which showed her in a bathroom mirror next to pal and celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg. “I want to recreate a few — or see if they’re easy. They make them look so easy!” Cuoco explained.

“Here we go,” Greenberg said before Cuoco panned the camera to show a video — originally posted by @makeupsface — demonstrating how to achieve a full ponytail.

First, Cuoco brushed and teased her hair to give it more volume. “This girl has thicker hair than me,” Cuoco said before pulling a section of her mane up into a ponytail. “Got the half-up half-down going, OK,” the Big Bang Theory alum said. Next, Cuoco swung her head forward and parted her loose strands down the middle. Afterward, she flipped her hair backwards and wrapped the un-tied strands around the top of the ponytail, creating a bouncy, billowing coiffure.

“Did I get it?!” Cuoco said proudly as Greenberg praised her hard work.

Cuoco and Greenberg joked about the task in the caption of their joint social media post, writing, “Should we post other ones? Don’t worry neither of us are gonna become hairstylists.” Cuoco then joked in the comments section, “I think I am now an influencer.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Cuoco provided Us with major hair inspiration. Earlier this year, she debuted a brunette hair transformation at the 2023 Golden Globes. The makeover was a striking change from her signature shade of warm blonde. Cuoco also unveiled chic curtain bangs, which she teamed with a lavender, crystal-embellished gown by Vera Wang.

While Cuoco has a number of memorable hair moments under her belt, there are some ‘dos she’d like to forget.

In a book about the success of her CBS show — The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series — she explained that she didn’t love the pixie she unveiled ahead of season 8.

“I just f–king cut my hair off and didn’t tell anyone,” Cuoco said in the book, which debuted in October 2022. “I did it for an independent film called Burning Bodhi, and basically showed up to our Big Bang wrap party with short hair.”

Cuoco explained that she wanted to “shake” things up and was “bored and sick” of the shoulder-length hair she was rocking on the hit series. Additionally, Penny had just started a new job as a pharmaceutical sales representative and Cuoco wanted her look to reflect that. However, her plan backfired … sort of.

Cuoco shared: “I thought by cutting my hair, I would spend less time in the hair and makeup chair, even though I loved the hair and makeup team. And then in my attempt to spend less time on my hair, that decision bit me in the ass and it took way longer to do my short hair. I was like, ‘This is the worst decision! What was I thinking?!’ I thought I was cutting off all this time, because I hated going in and getting ready.”

She added: “That’s why I was wearing my hair up so much in seasons six and seven. So, then I cut it and it ended up being more work because it wasn’t easy to style.”