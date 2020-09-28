Kanye West Photographs Kim Kardashian for 'AnOther' Magazine

Power couple! Kanye West took artsy pictures of Kim Kardashian for the cover of AnOther magazine and the whole shoot is simply stunning.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram and Twitter on Monday, September 28, to show off the beautiful, sepia-hued images. Alongside French fashion icon Michèle Lamy, who was photographed by her designer husband, Rick Owens, the 39-year-old reality star makes her splashy appearance in the fall-winter 2020 issue.

With her hair pulled back in a braid, Kardashian dazzles in an unusually pared-down look, complete with tan Skims and jewelry from Owens’ HUNROD line. Meanwhile, Lamy accessorizes her Skims with jewelry from her own line.

Back in June, Dutch photographer Paul Kooiker provided instructions on how he wanted the two women to shoot their portraits while stuck at their homes in Wyoming and Paris during the height of the COVID-19 lockdown. The contradictory images play off one another flawlessly.

“Two women in isolation, two portraits of women that could not be more different,” the accompanying cover story reads. “One in a restless fit, the other pensive and venerable. Both are located in a photographic past: Kardashian’s portraits reminiscent of filmmaker Robert Bresson, Lamy’s of the photographers Bernhard and Anna Blume, all located in a time less gruesome, at a time of greatest uncertainty.”

Though it may seem unlikely, the two women have maintained a supportive relationship since 2013, when they met in Paris.

At the height of the coronavirus quarantine, a lot of A-listers depended on their partners to capture photos for magazines and ads. For instance, Ashley Graham’s husband, Justin Ervin, photographed her for Harper’s Bazaar UK July 2020 cover on the family farm in Nebraska. She even did her own hair and makeup for the shoot. “I kept it easy-breezy, I let my hair air-dry and I didn’t even wear mascara, because I’m the kind of girl who runs around like this,” she told the publication at the time. “I also did the styling and helped to art-direct.”

And on June 11, Elsa Hosk shared some super steamy lingerie shots from the Victoria’s Secret For Love & Lemons collab, which was taken at home by her boyfriend Tom Daly.

