Kanye West Slammed for Selling Yeezy Gap Collection Out of Giant Trash Bags

Kanye West is giving fans quite the shopping experience with his Yeezy Gap collection. The rapper is under fire for selling items from the collaboration out of giant trash bags.

“This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP,” a customer claimed via Twitter on Monday, August 15, alongside a photo that showed mounds of clothing stuffed into large waste bins. “The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on the hangers and this is how he wanted it,” the social media user alleged. “They won’t help you find ur [sic] size too, you just have to dig through everything.”

The photo has since gone viral, with several critics sharing their opinions.

This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything pic.twitter.com/GNd08Zv1zC — little miss (@owen__lang) August 15, 2022

“We’re living in a Curb Your Enthusiasm episode,” one Twitter user wrote. A second shopper tweeted: “I walked in just to look around and saw these, thought it was a mistake. For funsies I asked about pricing … the tees were $120, and the hoodies were $240, wild.”

A third social media user posted: “This is nasty.”

Others applauded West’s vision. “Just when you’ve written off Kanye, he delivers a perfect piece of art,” one fan tweeted. A second supporter added: “Sorry not sorry, but this Yeezy display is a retail worker’s dream. Let the masses rip thru trash bags to find their size — it’s how they operate anyway.”

The 45-year-old Chicago native teamed up with Balenciaga creative director and longtime friend Demna on the eight-piece collection. The line included two drops, which were unveiled in February and May, respectively.

Included in the collection are hoodies, T-shirts, long sleeves, sweatpants and denim. The collection is available in a range of shades: light grey, grey, red, black, blue and brown.

According to a press release, each piece was designed with the partner’s “shared vision of utilitarian design” in mind. The pair also wanted to “pay tribute to Gap’s timeless American icons rendered anew in wash, hue and silhouette.” In addition to select Gap stores, fans can shop the label on farfetch.com and yeezygap.com.

Earlier this month, West appeared to open up further about his inspiration via Instagram. “Look to the children. Look to the homeless. As the biggest inspiration for all design,” he wrote on Saturday, August 13.

