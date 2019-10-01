



Stop the presses! The Kardashian-Jenner ladies just delivered the magazine cover of the year.

On Tuesday, October 1, CR Fashion Book released a special, limited-edition cover that features all six women in their stylish element. This marks the first time in four years the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have graced a magazine cover together.

Demi Moore, 56, Is as Ageless as Ever on ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ October 2019 Cover

Sticking to a simple, coordinated color scheme, all the reality stars are wearing sheer tights, black gloves, Yeezy shoes and either a black or white custom-made Thierry Mugler design. While Khloe and Kylie stand out in white numbers, everyone else dons black pieces that are as chic and sexy — just like them!

Kim and Kendall look very similar in dark bodysuits, however the older sister has a peplum flare at the waist to accentuate her envious curves. Kylie also slays in a one-piece, only hers seems to be more structured like a corset. The matriarch of the family, Kris, looks elegant in a formfitting dress with off-the-shoulder long sleeves, while her oldest daughter shows off a little cleavage in a peek-a-boo top. Last but not least is Khloe, who rocks a more sophisticated look in a skirt number with a high slit and plunging neckline.

Kaia Gerber Looks Just Like Mom Cindy Crawford on the ‘British Vogue’ October Cover

“I chose to have the Kardashian/Jenner women on the cover of this issue as they perfectly embody our theme of public vs. private,” editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld said in a statement. “They live their private lives publicly and have done so for over a decade. It’s also rare to see all of the girls together in the same editorial, so it was a pleasure to have them all involved.”

The group celebrated the cover, sharing some of the images to their Instagram feeds.

“Family & fashion,” the momager wrote in her caption accompanying the cover. “So honored to be on the cover.”

Captioning their posts simply #CR15, Khloe put the cover on her social media feed, while Kylie shared a series of images, including a couple of inside spreads. Giving Us a retro vibe, one shows the youngest Jenner talking on an old ‘90s cell phone and in the other she sits amongst a bunch of old TV sets. Kourtney also opted to share a picture from the pages of the magazine, while Kim and Kendall are still MIA on sharing the big news.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!