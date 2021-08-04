Glam for good! The A-list hit Capri, Italy for the LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF gala on July 31, 2021 and they looked beyond gorgeous!

It’s no wonder, as celebs including Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Vanessa Hudgens, Dylan Penn and Karolina Kurkova were treated to a beauty bonanza including a next-level facial, hair and makeup services and a welcome bag brimming with prestige products.

Upon arrival to the beautiful isle of Capri, the stars found goody bags waiting in their hotel rooms packed with Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Arancia di Capri scented candles, chic oral care by vVartis like an innovative whitening gel and toothpaste loaded with healing edelweiss, scented lipsticks by Kilian Paris and tony skincare from Augustinus Bader, including the cult-favorite moisturizer, The Rich Cream, as well as The Cleansing Balm, The Lip Balm and The Body Oil, all powered by the brand’s proprietary TFC8 technology.

Speaking of Augustinus Bader, guests were also invited to get the brand’s upcoming salon facial. In a suite at the famed Grand Hotel Quisisana overlooking the Faraglioni rocks, skincare pro Lord Gavin McLeod Valentine (listen to his episode of Us Weekly’s Glam Squad Confidential podcast here) tended to luminaries’ complexions. The gentle treatment, a perfect in-real-time way to prep for a big night out, included a deep cleanse followed by rigorous facial massage aided by Augustinus Bader The Face Oil. To further lift cheekbones, Valentine finished with the Conture Kinetic Skin Toning Device.

Next up: VIPs hit a showroom at the Quisisana with racks and racks of designer frocks (all available on luisaviaroma‘s luxury fashion site) that they could wear to the gala. Notables need not worry about fit — an expert seamstress was at the ready to make alterations in minutes!

As for hair and makeup, actors, influencers and models got glam thanks to on-site stations by BeautyLivery, an on-demand beauty service native to the Amalfi coast. The star products: makeup by Nars and Kilian Paris, including the brand’s new Liquid Ultra Matte lipstick formula. Kurkova wore shade Rouge Immortel, as did Rose Bertram, while Ann-Sophie Thieme rocked Prohibited Rouge. Hair was styled using products by The Ouai and Acqua di Parma Barbiere.

All in all, the event was a beautiful affair. While guests noshed on delicious food including caprese salad, pasta Nerano and fish with escarole by famed eatery Aurora, John Legend and Katy Perry performed (including a surprise duet of Moonriver.) Perhaps the most beautiful moment, though, was the over 5 million euro raised for UNICEF!